First Three, Now Four! It’s a White Affair for Adanna & David’s Maternity Shoot

Doctor and lifestyle blogger Adanna and her hubby, David are expecting their second child together.
The lifestyle blogger, who turned 30 a few days ago, has shared photos from her maternity shoot.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @adannadavid
09.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 7 Comments
Simple and classy, nothing over the top.
There is something about the last picture….. it’s EVERYTHING
They.look.so.good.
Dear Adanna, that your pregnancy testimony is so powerful. #GodIsGreat #WhenJesusSaysYes
Thanking God for you
Very nice pictures. Adana has carried this pregnancy well. And I have used your testimony of God’s goodness. Please I like Adanna’s vlog oh, so make you nor come bang my head, but I’ve always wondered why she and awon Abies and Tom (another mixed race vlogger) have never hooked up being that na for that same Ireland them be. She’s hooked up with people outside Ireland so just wondering. They both seem like fun loving people, have babies, etc. forgive my presumptions.