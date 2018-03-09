First Three, Now Four! It’s a White Affair for Adanna & David’s Maternity Shoot

BellaNaija

Doctor and lifestyle blogger Adanna and her hubby, David are expecting their second child together.

The lifestyle blogger, who turned 30 a few days ago, has shared photos from her maternity shoot.

  • mamaisabel March 9, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Simple and classy, nothing over the top.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Alero March 9, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    There is something about the last picture….. it’s EVERYTHING

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • The Real Oma March 9, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    They.look.so.good.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Toese March 9, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Dear Adanna, that your pregnancy testimony is so powerful. #GodIsGreat #WhenJesusSaysYes
    Thanking God for you

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • TONY March 9, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    yOUR PAPA NA OLE STILL!!

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • BOSS March 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      BN allows your comment but will disallow, take down or block when “friends” of the house are at the receiving end. This blog dying slowly.

      Love this! 11
  • OA March 10, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Very nice pictures. Adana has carried this pregnancy well. And I have used your testimony of God’s goodness. Please I like Adanna’s vlog oh, so make you nor come bang my head, but I’ve always wondered why she and awon Abies and Tom (another mixed race vlogger) have never hooked up being that na for that same Ireland them be. She’s hooked up with people outside Ireland so just wondering. They both seem like fun loving people, have babies, etc. forgive my presumptions.

    Love this! 1 Reply
