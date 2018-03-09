Dolapo Osinbajo hosts Widows of Officers of the Nigerian Army for International Women’s Day

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice President, hosted the widows of the fallen officers of the Nigerian Army to celebrate the 2018 International Women’s Day.

Osinbajo shared photos of the event on her Instagram, writing:

Celebrating the International Women’s day in Aguda House. A luncheon for widows of our fallen heroes from the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Police who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Osinbajo was also at the National Centre for Women Development with First Lady Aisha Buhari, where women exhibited their wares.

