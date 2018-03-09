BellaNaija

Dolapo Osinbajo hosts Widows of Officers of the Nigerian Army for International Women’s Day

09.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice President, hosted the widows of the fallen officers of the Nigerian Army to celebrate the 2018 International Women’s Day.

Osinbajo shared photos of the event on her Instagram, writing:

Celebrating the International Women’s day in Aguda House. A luncheon for widows of our fallen heroes from the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Police who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of Nigeria and Nigerians.
#NotForgotten
#WidowsOfHeroes
#FallenHeroes
#TheUltimateSacrifice
O Lord, protect our armed forces and police in Jesus name. Amen.

Osinbajo was also at the National Centre for Women Development with First Lady Aisha Buhari, where women exhibited their wares.

See photos from both events below:

Photo Credit: dolapoosinbajo

1 Comments on Dolapo Osinbajo hosts Widows of Officers of the Nigerian Army for International Women’s Day
  • Lovelyhannah March 9, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Kudos to our First Ladies. Di ris God Oooooo

    Love this! 2 Reply
