“If you give them more chance, they will overthrow us” – Lawmaker Gudaji Kazaure makes Controversial Statement about Women in Politics

A video of a member of Nigerian House of Representatives Gudaji Kazaure representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, talking about women in politics surfaced is stirring up lots of reactions.
The clip is from the House of Representatives Plenary which held yesterday during the International Women’s Day and touched on issues concerning Women’s affairs.
During the session, Gudaji who represents Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency argued that although women are very important and need opportunities in politics and entrepreneurship, it should be limited.
According to him:
What I fear is, the women control the men at home, if you give them too much opportunity outside (politics) and at home, they will capture everything.
If you give them more chance, one day they will overthrow us.
Twitter users are not holding their opinions on the highly controversial statement the lawmaker made.
One user said:
Many don’t seem to understand that the problem is not the man speaking but the system and intelligent people in the country that watch while such a man is produced as a leader. Behold a reflection of the nation
Another replied:
With these types of men (and the women clapping and cheering him) at the helm of affairs, Nigeria will be retrogressive for generations to come
My heart is already bleeding,I mean literally after I watched the clip.With this kind of abysmally hollow”mind construct’,seated at the hallowed chamber,making law for us.Boy oh boy! Nigeria is in deep shit!!,if not in trouble!!!
However, some are of the opinion that there is an iota of truth in what he said.
HE is talking based on his culture and upbringing.
Valid point(s) in between.
that man knows what he’s talking about, if uve been to the north ud understand… that control he’s talking about.. no be clear eye control
He didn’t say women are slaves. He gave them that respect and then gave a suggestion for them not to be given too much opportunity simple
Watch the full video here
Who takes this guy seriously? He’s always saying one nonsense or the other.
It’s a good thing though that he knows that women are capable of running things.
Bella Naija post the video let people see the rubbish an elected national assembly legislator is talking. The English spoken on the video was something else
While I am appalled that a supposedly educated Nigerian politician made these statements, I am more worried about the young supposedly educated Nigerians that agree with him.
We have a looooong ride…
And ‘overthrow’ you we will. Be afraid. Be very afraid. We are coming for you.
I am guessing this guy’s mother and stepmothers overthrew his dad or maybe his grandmother through a violent uprising usurped his grandfather’s throne. Looks like he is speaking from experience.
We’ll probably do a much better job… dummy
I saw/read just the header and bursted out laughing. I am out🏃😊
Masculinity is so fragile, it is analogous to a used dental floss string. If you say they are degenerate creatures, they will start crying. This video is very good sha, I like it when they expose their nyanshes and spread their chauvinistic butt cheeks apart in full glory, lmao. It’s good evidence against those that would rather feign not to be privy to gender prejudices in Nigeria. Same way Buhari disgraced himself on international TV with the other room comment. Not surprising at all.
See his dumb face? Anyway, his president said his wife belongs in za other room so I’m not surprised.
Unfortunately oga, women are demanding more and more rights and we won’t stop anytime soon so get used to it.
Chai!! But Naija men are stupid sha. Fix the country, you refuse! End corruption, mba! Hand over to women, God forbid! What do you want sef?
These primitive idiots flatter themselves. They haven’t seen anything yet and they are shaking like a water leaf. Women movements haven’t even started in Nigeria and they are already threatened. Nigerian Men are very weak. Very weak, I tell you😁😁😁😁😁. I know how to press the buttons to expose such weakness masquerading as faux strength in masculinity.😁😁😁 It is not intelligent either as shown in the video. They have been told a lie all their lives that women were created to serve them and they have the final say. They did not bargain that not all women are as stupid and permanently senile as the women in their families. Don’t worry we will be here to educate, shatter toxic male self esteems and expose their illiteracy on public fora. 😁😁😁😁. Oh yes they are always illiterate and can’t produce convincing arguments. Irrational and basest of thinkers. It’s always the non intelligent foaming in the mouth. Once again shame on Nigerian men. If it’s too hard to swallow that we are all EQUAL, take a rope and kill yaself. You can call me to kick the chair while you hang yourself. Lmao!!
It is sooooooooooooo SAD to see such a man in the House of Representive, sooooooo sad.
So many uneducated people ruling Nigerian. Where are the educated Northern Nigerians. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen. Love my Great Country, so let vote in the right people in.
Maybe we ladies do need to take over you dumb ass!! Most nations ruled by men have been a major flop! Move over alligators!!!
One woman will act up. Women will scream not be judged by the action of one woman. One man acts up (because I agree the guy up there is saying rubbish), women will be judging all men by that. Human beings generally have become flawed so a woman leading will change nothing!
Angola down there was lead by a woman and she was using money for meant for other things to buy personal stuffs. Johnson of Liberia nko, doing yamayama in office but it’s not because they are women. It’s because they have flaws. Yet you think women leading will suddenly change the world.
How many businesses on Fortune 500 did a woman start herself? How many women are self made billionaires today? Don’t y’all have same access to loan and equity as men? How many women have died on battlefields? You do not have success with this but you want to rule.
dont mind them ..fish brains logic = 0 ..sentimental set of things. There is an article right now on BN about a female mauritus president that was forced to resigned for embezzlement .I dont even want to about the ex brazillian and South korean president…this is what they say about the former liberian president..she is a woman,she will do wonders..liberia has seen the light yen yen yen . What happen..she went the jacob zuma way.
the only problem I have with this man is this line he used ” “If you give them more chance, they will overthrow us”.. I was pissed off with that line tbh…talk about overestimation..if you give women the whole world ..They will do nothing
it is just like a white man saying ..if we give black people chance they will overthrow us…
anyway, they are two set of delusional people ,I will never take seriously
1)femtards
2)Pro-blacks
avoid them at all cost..reasoning 0%..victimhood 100%
Chai John…you wounded being…I’ll find her because she declared she couldn’t find yours cos it’s so small…. now you are a grade A misogynist.
Chai John..who was it..mummy not dearest who derailed your paternity… now she got you feeling lonely….and you promised forever that you hate them all…now tell me what do you do..cos your trite feelings don’t seem to matter
Chai John…who forced you in the closet..are you being held hostage with a she…when your innermost desire is to be with a he…
Dear BNers,
Please vote for your favourite option regarding our special case!
Instead of wasting your energy in insulting John. Why don’t you prove him wrong or is it that you can’t ?.
Women do not need you to give or deny them opportunities
We take what we want when we want it!
Put some respeck on it!
What is so funny, y is everyone laughing…
Just sad.
useless uneducated fool call leaders, see nonesse is saying about women, even my own English is far better than ,this fool. saying dont give womens,power. what is womens…
“*gasps**… **pretends to be shocked**