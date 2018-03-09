“If you give them more chance, they will overthrow us” – Lawmaker Gudaji Kazaure makes Controversial Statement about Women in Politics

A video of a member of Nigerian House of Representatives Gudaji Kazaure representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, talking about women in politics surfaced is stirring up lots of reactions.

The clip is from the House of Representatives Plenary which held yesterday during the International Women’s Day and touched on issues concerning Women’s affairs.

During the session, Gudaji who represents Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency argued that although women are very important and need opportunities in politics and entrepreneurship, it should be limited.

According to him:

What I fear is, the women control the men at home, if you give them too much opportunity outside (politics) and at home, they will capture everything. If you give them more chance, one day they will overthrow us.

Twitter users are not holding their opinions on the highly controversial statement the lawmaker made.

One user said:

Many don’t seem to understand that the problem is not the man speaking but the system and intelligent people in the country that watch while such a man is produced as a leader. Behold a reflection of the nation — Yinka (@YinkaLomy) March 9, 2018

Another replied:

With these types of men (and the women clapping and cheering him) at the helm of affairs, Nigeria will be retrogressive for generations to come — Prestige (@IIkeezenwa) March 9, 2018

My heart is already bleeding,I mean literally after I watched the clip.With this kind of abysmally hollow”mind construct’,seated at the hallowed chamber,making law for us.Boy oh boy! Nigeria is in deep shit!!,if not in trouble!!! — Tunde Olayode (@TEAMTUNDE2023) March 9, 2018

However, some are of the opinion that there is an iota of truth in what he said.

HE is talking based on his culture and upbringing.

Valid point(s) in between. — SimpleMe (@simplealash) March 9, 2018

that man knows what he’s talking about, if uve been to the north ud understand… that control he’s talking about.. no be clear eye control — Melvin (@hustlekid_2) March 9, 2018

He didn’t say women are slaves. He gave them that respect and then gave a suggestion for them not to be given too much opportunity simple — Suleiman Babangida (@sulebeeee) March 9, 2018

Watch the full video here

