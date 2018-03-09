BN TV: Salma Phillips, Tope Oshin, Deji Falope discuss Gender Equality on New Episode of “Salma Show”

Over the years, the issue of gender equality in Nigeria has always been a debate; it is wildly believed to be influenced by different cultures and beliefs. In some parts of Nigeria, women are considered subordinate to their male counterparts.

For the first YouTube episode of Salma Phillips‘ weekly TV talk show “Salma TV“, the host is joined by seasoned filmmaker Tope Oshin, Deji Falope, Joan John and Azeez Balogun to share their thoughts on gender equality in Nigeria.

Watch