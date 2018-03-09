BellaNaija

BN TV: Salma Phillips, Tope Oshin, Deji Falope discuss Gender Equality on New Episode of "Salma Show"

09.03.2018

Over the years, the issue of gender equality in Nigeria has always been a debate; it is wildly believed to be influenced by different cultures and beliefs. In some parts of Nigeria, women are considered subordinate to their male counterparts.

For the first YouTube episode of Salma Phillips‘ weekly TV talk show “Salma TV“, the host is joined by seasoned filmmaker Tope Oshin, Deji Falope, Joan John and Azeez Balogun to share their thoughts on gender equality in Nigeria.

  • Tosin March 9, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    This is so inspiring…Weldone

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Nneka March 9, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Thought provoking topic…our women deserve more. Continue the good work.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ruth March 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    This is good, there should be a part 2…is the show on tv?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Dan March 9, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Quality is top! Kudos

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Omoh March 9, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    The gender issues is very rampant in the north o

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Adanne Murphy March 10, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Tope Oshin is making plenty sense!

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Temi March 11, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      OK Tope, if you say so. 🤣

      Love this! 3
  • Obi March 10, 2018 at 12:02 am

    She look really cool

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Jisola March 10, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    She is so Annoying! Everything has to be about her! As a host nobody asked you how u grew up in a northen household and bla bla bla about your mother in law!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Kemi March 10, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    What is Pm and Am? I am confused

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Banke March 10, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Oops you forgot to change your email… you sound Bitter!

      Love this! 0
  • Hadiza March 10, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Love her! She is one if the quite and private media girls….

    Love this! 2 Reply
