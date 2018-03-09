BN TV: Salma Phillips, Tope Oshin, Deji Falope discuss Gender Equality on New Episode of “Salma Show”

Over the years, the issue of gender equality in Nigeria has always been a debate; it is wildly believed to be influenced by different cultures and beliefs. In some parts of Nigeria, women are considered subordinate to their male counterparts.
For the first YouTube episode of Salma Phillips‘ weekly TV talk show “Salma TV“, the host is joined by seasoned filmmaker Tope Oshin, Deji Falope, Joan John and Azeez Balogun to share their thoughts on gender equality in Nigeria.
This is so inspiring…Weldone
Thought provoking topic…our women deserve more. Continue the good work.
This is good, there should be a part 2…is the show on tv?
Quality is top! Kudos
The gender issues is very rampant in the north o
Tope Oshin is making plenty sense!
OK Tope, if you say so. 🤣
She look really cool
She is so Annoying! Everything has to be about her! As a host nobody asked you how u grew up in a northen household and bla bla bla about your mother in law!
What is Pm and Am? I am confused
Oops you forgot to change your email… you sound Bitter!
Love her! She is one if the quite and private media girls….