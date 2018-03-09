Mauritius First Female President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim to resign Following Alleged Financial Scandal

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim and the only woman head of state in Africa is set to resign after being allegedly involved in a financial scandal, Reuters reports.

She has been accused of using a bank card provided by an NGO to make personal purchases and will step down after ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of independence on March 12.

Mauritian daily L’Express published bank documents showing that she had used a credit card given to her by the London-based Planet Earth institute to make thousands of dollars worth of personal purchases.

The NGO is funded by Angolan billionaire Alvaro Sobrinho who is himself being investigated for fraud.

According to an announcement made by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday:

The President of the Republic told me that she would resign from office and we agreed on the date of her departure. The interest of the country come first.

Ameenah is a renowned scientist and became the first woman to be appointed to the ceremonial position of president of Mauritius in 2o15.