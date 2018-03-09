Twitter User narrates Near Crash Incident on Arik Air Flight to Ghana

A Twitter user @Tutsy22 has narrated a scary ordeal on an Arik Air flight that took off from Lagos to Accra on Tuesday and suddenly had smoke in the cabin barely 35 minutes into the flight.
She disclosed that the flight crew had no idea where the smoke was from and provided tissues in place of oxygen masks that weren’t available.
She called on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to ground the plane following the incident.
2. Passenger: The name of the aircraft is STEPHEN. It was a Dash 8 NextGen propeller aircraft. The flight took off precisely 7.20pm (Lagos time)
35 minutes into the 55 minutes flight, I started perceiving something smelling like a burning stuff.
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
4. The air hostesses were busy scampering around opening the cabins and the lavatories to check if they could trace the source of the smoke without success.
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
6. About 5 minutes after, precisely with 15 minutes of flight time remaining, the pilot came on the public address system to inform us that they have smoke coming into the cabin and that they don’t know the source and that they have DECLARED EMERGENCY”.
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
8. We were evacuated into a waiting bus with instruction to leave everything behind in the cabin. Sadly there was no Arik official to address us neither was there any manner of first aid attention given to the passengers to manage stress and possible elevated blood pressures.
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
10. I’m highly discouraged that this near crash major incident was not reported in the media 2 days after (today is 08/03/2018) and I suspect a cover up by Arik and the authorities. So I have chosen to use the social media to ensure this news gets out.
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
12. @NCAAGOVNG should ground the plane until:
– The circumstances of the mishap is known,
– Why ArikAir put a plane without oxygen masks in the air?
– Why ArikAir failed to provide support for traumatised passengers after landing?
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
13.ArikAir acted extremely irresponsible & knowingly endangered d lives of those passengers by breaching basic safety regulations.We demand a proper investigation into this incident. @PremiumTimesng @thecableng @vanguardngrnews @MobilePunch @NCAAGOVNG @hadisirika @nigeriantribune
— Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 9, 2018
Unfortunately until there is a crash nothing will be done .
Even after a crash. What is done?
Why are people patronizing Arik air? They have shown time and time again that they can no longer cut it in the aviation industry. Customer service is minus 0; quality of service nko, na waya. Tell your family and friends to say no to Arik until they get things right.
Insane about the masks I’m just tired of this company. My father once had a near crash experience with Ghana airways in 2005 and even as much as water they did not get once they landed are we still doing this in 2018.
Unbelievable 😣
That this kind of appalling attitude to air safety is still being displayed in 2018 just leaves me speechless. Why exactly don’t we value human lives in Nigeria, why?
Arik still owing me money. Worst airline ever but then again, aren’t they all (Nigerian airlines that is). Guess we may all need a private plane in the near future (side eyes)
It has to be reported to the investigation bureau. the email of aib is com.missioner@aib.gov.ng
Very scary….but i thank God for all the lives that he spared on this journey.
I’m a Nigerians and flew on the dash 8 aircraft outside Nigeria for many years. Those aircrafts don’t come with oxygen masks as their maximum flight altitude is 25,000 ft… and in the events of emergency they are built to defend low enough for the cabin not to require the use of oxygen masks.. the cabin crew did right by handing out paper towels… paper towels soaked with water is the right actions to take….. it’s only God that protects and may he never leave us…
Arik please release a proper statement and stop hiding behind Annon. Mtchewww disaster waiting to happen. That’s what happens when you invest stolen moneys in Nigeria you will never be a world class airline try as you may it will be impossible. I give you a few more years you will pack up.
Nigerian*
Descend* too many typos smh