Twitter User narrates Near Crash Incident on Arik Air Flight to Ghana

09.03.2018

A Twitter user  has narrated a scary ordeal on an Arik Air flight that took off from Lagos to Accra on Tuesday and suddenly had smoke in the cabin barely 35 minutes into the flight.

She disclosed that the flight crew had no idea where the smoke was from and provided tissues in place of oxygen masks that weren’t available.

She called on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to ground the plane following the incident.

See her tweets below

13 Comments on Twitter User narrates Near Crash Incident on Arik Air Flight to Ghana
  • Amaa March 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Unfortunately until there is a crash nothing will be done .

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Me March 10, 2018 at 5:08 am

      Even after a crash. What is done?

      Love this! 22
  • Mywifeisfiiiiiiiiiiine March 10, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Why are people patronizing Arik air? They have shown time and time again that they can no longer cut it in the aviation industry. Customer service is minus 0; quality of service nko, na waya. Tell your family and friends to say no to Arik until they get things right.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Shannaro March 10, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Insane about the masks I’m just tired of this company. My father once had a near crash experience with Ghana airways in 2005 and even as much as water they did not get once they landed are we still doing this in 2018.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ottawa queen March 10, 2018 at 6:36 am

    Unbelievable 😣

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ephi March 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    That this kind of appalling attitude to air safety is still being displayed in 2018 just leaves me speechless. Why exactly don’t we value human lives in Nigeria, why?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mamamia March 10, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Arik still owing me money. Worst airline ever but then again, aren’t they all (Nigerian airlines that is). Guess we may all need a private plane in the near future (side eyes)

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Aare farmland March 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    It has to be reported to the investigation bureau. the email of aib is com.missioner@aib.gov.ng

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Sola March 10, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Very scary….but i thank God for all the lives that he spared on this journey.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Annon March 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I’m a Nigerians and flew on the dash 8 aircraft outside Nigeria for many years. Those aircrafts don’t come with oxygen masks as their maximum flight altitude is 25,000 ft… and in the events of emergency they are built to defend low enough for the cabin not to require the use of oxygen masks.. the cabin crew did right by handing out paper towels… paper towels soaked with water is the right actions to take….. it’s only God that protects and may he never leave us…

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Amaa March 11, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Arik please release a proper statement and stop hiding behind Annon. Mtchewww disaster waiting to happen. That’s what happens when you invest stolen moneys in Nigeria you will never be a world class airline try as you may it will be impossible. I give you a few more years you will pack up.

      Love this! 0
  • Annon March 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Nigerian*

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Annon March 10, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Descend* too many typos smh

    Love this! 1 Reply
