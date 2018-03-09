Police disobey Court Order, seal Peace Corps Offices

The Peace Corps of Nigeria head office in Abuja has been since February, 2017, sealed off by the Nigeria Police Force.

This was revealed in an Instagram post by the Our Mumu Don Do movement co-convener Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, aka Area Fada.

Charly Boy shared a letter written to the movement by the Peace Corps, seeking the help of civil society groups.

The headquarters at 57 Iya Abubakar Crescent, off Alex Ekwueme Way, Jabi, Abuja, and other offices across the country, have been sealed off, the letter revealed.

Two court orders, one in November 2017, and another in January 2018, have been disobeyed by the Nigeria Police Force, the letter read.

An order by the National Assembly, and 2 letters from the Attorney General of the Federation’s office to the Inspector General of Police’s office have also been disregarded, the letter continued.

Charly Boy, sharing the letter, wrote:

THIS IS WHY MANY OF US CANNOT KEEP QUIET IN THIS COUNTRY: Peace Corps wrote a letter of complaint to us last week.

The Police sealed their office for no reason. They dragged the police to Court and court ordered since November for their office to be unsealed but they will not. Even the Police breaks the law.

See the letter and post below:

Photo Credit: areafada1