Sahara Reporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore says he’s Running for President in 2019

09.03.2018 at By 16 Comments

Sahara Reporters’ founder and publisher, Omoyele Sowore

Publisher of news website Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed that he intends to run for president in 2019.

In an interview on the website, Sowore explains how he intends to defeat incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on why he believes Buhari should not be reelected, Sowore said:

Just a little over a week ago – over 100 young girls were taken by Boko Haram in Dapchi. Buhari’s appeal was supposed to be a tough stance against corruption and an ability to address the security crises posed by Boko Haram. No single major victory has been notched in the anti-corruption fight. Boko Haram is still alive and kicking. And the president’s inaction and lack of leadership are causing the herdsmen-farmers conflicts to take on an even more dangerous dimension. The Nigerian state is in shambles.

Asked what his plans for Nigeria are, Sowore listed three issues that included fighting corruption and ridding the civil service of favouritism and nepotism. He said:

Nigeria struggles because past presidents have had three major issues.

Firstly, there is an abject absence of a clear vision as to where the country should be headed. Where should Nigeria be in the next five, 10 or even 50 years? Where are the national plans that map out the country’s vision and the paths to their actualization aside from the propaganda we see on NTA? Today, we are impressed by China’s sustained growth, but since 1953 China has produced a series of 5-year plans that has guided their growth. Now they are on their 13th five-year plan (2016-2020). With that China became the most powerful and prosperous nation on earth using its populace as its best resource. China solved its housing crisis and even now boast of unoccupied apartments in “ghost cities” built in the last 10 years. China built one of the fastest rail services with an amount of money equivalent to the sums stolen during the oil imports scam. Same goes for the UAE. Dubai was built into the architectural marvel that is now a magnet to Nigeria’s thieving elites. I will be instituting a series of four-year plans to overlap with Nigeria’s political tenure system that will chart our path to growth and progress.

Secondly, even where a clear vision might exist, nepotism, tribalism, and favoritism has robbed us of the service of our best people. I am a completely detribalized Nigerian. My antecedents are that of an activist that has worked to build alliances and networks across this nation over the last 30 years.

I understand first hand the value of having competent and capable people in the right positions. I’ve created a world-class media company in the last 12 years and taught in a private college for eight years helping to mold some of America’s greatest minds.

Thirdly, corruption has crippled us as a nation. Where past presidents have been slow in tackling this issue and sometimes even complicit through their actions or inactions in promoting corruption, I will be decisive in dealing with this cancer that has ravaged the Nigerian nation.

Sowore said he’s in talks with some political parties, as he plans to launch on the platform of a coalition of several parties.

Read the full interview on Sahara Reporters.

16 Comments on Sahara Reporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore says he’s Running for President in 2019
  • GYOnlineNG.COM March 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    I love the way Sowere answer how Sahara Reporters will be run if he becomes Nigeria president.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Frank sinatra March 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Hes going to have to give up his US citizenship to run for president. If he does that and still loses…well, that would suck.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Olori March 10, 2018 at 8:47 am

      I think he only has to give it up if/when he becomes the president elect. Guys get your PVC. Your vote surely counts.

      Love this! 8
  • The Real Oma March 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Oh im loving this. It would be a damn shame if Nigerians chose Buhari over all the great options that are beginning to declare interest.
    Get your PVC.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Tony March 10, 2018 at 3:15 am

    I think the voting masses who have the power should for once use their brains instead of belly and emotions to kickout the circle of bad leaders. Buhari is truly toothless. Wish people could give this guy a chance.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Hff March 10, 2018 at 5:14 am

    This corrupt journalist. Mbok we don’t want you either

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Tony March 10, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Please any proof to back these claims? We all have opinions but let’s not forget how these opinions can tarnish others extensively especially if unfounded. It’s the we don’t want this or that ideology that leaves us with the worst options of recycled old people.

      Love this! 46
    • Hff March 10, 2018 at 10:36 am

      If we had a choice between s— and crap we should not settle. You think a guy that runs a website that produces fake news is a good contestant? Nu bueno. We should not settle!

      Love this! 6
  • Aduks March 10, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    I think this young candidates should sit, talk and strategize together. One great candidate has the chance of beating Buhari, “5” great candidates divide the votes and by default Buhari wins because his base will still vote for him!

    Love this! 95 Reply
    • The Real Oma March 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      You make a strong point @Aduks.

      Love this! 11
  • Mrs chidukane March 10, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    He sounds smart. Good luck to him.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Mr Abraham March 10, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    if they truely love Nigeria as they claim, they should come together and choose a candidate among themselves,either by agreement or by election, who will contest against Buhari.This will enable the various supporters to gather their strengths and put it on a particular candidate.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • tunmi March 11, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Hmm…I’m trying to find the report of a journalist who was sexually harassed while with Sahara Reporters

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • nwa nna March 11, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Gosh, we need young and progressive minds to guide Nigeria’s course and not the the retrogressive relics we’ve had running the affairs of the country.

    The monster called corruption needs to be caged & key thrown away, I won’t say eliminated because that would be impossible but at least it needs its wings & talons cut…

    Sawore can win if he can get the young registered voters to the polls.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • 9ja March 11, 2018 at 6:45 am

    If dude intends to run Naija the way SR is run, we are doomed!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz March 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I think he should start from the grassroots and not just aim for presidency, how about house of rep, senator?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

