Krispy Kreme launches in Lagos with lots of Freebies! | First Photos

World famous Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has extended its reach to Lagos as they launched their new outlet at the Ikeja City Mall this morning, the very first in West Africa.

Prior to the launch, excited customers had camped outside their outlet in anticipation of the freebies promised to the first 300 customers.

The very first customer, Rahimat was awarded a Golden Ticket which entitles her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for a whole year.

The second winner Modupeola won a Silver Ticket which entitles her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for 6 months.

The third winner, August won a Bronze Ticket which entitled her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for 3 months.

In addition to the three first customers, the first 300 customers also got freebies of varying degrees.

See photos below:

Watch some videos below:

The moment Krispy Kreme opened in Lagos



The very first Krispy Kreme Nigeria customer



Akah Nnani at the Krispy Kreme Nigeria launch

