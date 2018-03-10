Krispy Kreme launches in Lagos with lots of Freebies! | First Photos

World famous Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has extended its reach to Lagos as they launched their new outlet at the Ikeja City Mall this morning, the very first in West Africa.
Prior to the launch, excited customers had camped outside their outlet in anticipation of the freebies promised to the first 300 customers.
The very first customer, Rahimat was awarded a Golden Ticket which entitles her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for a whole year.
The second winner Modupeola won a Silver Ticket which entitles her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for 6 months.
The third winner, August won a Bronze Ticket which entitled her to 1 dozen glazed doughnuts and a cup of coffee every week for 3 months.
In addition to the three first customers, the first 300 customers also got freebies of varying degrees.
See photos below:
Watch some videos below:
The moment Krispy Kreme opened in Lagos
The very first Krispy Kreme Nigeria customer
Akah Nnani at the Krispy Kreme Nigeria launch
The obesity epidemic rolls on into naija. Chai with no infrastructure to deal with it…hmm let me just be watching. I just want a decent zoo and theme park plus waterpark.
Lol, Nigeria will never get to that point where there will be an obesity epidemic, see even if all the food chains come and open shop here, nothing like that. For the simple reason that naija is as tough, the weather is as harsh, and the people are as get up and go as possible, obesity won’t reach here. No be this same naija that I came back to and just lost weight from shouting at drivers on the road? Abegi, we go dey alright. Don’t force your American Disease on us, food chains dey UK but do they have any obesity epidemic?? Just say you are low key hating on the fact that Nigerians are getting these brands
Obesity epidemic kwa? That’s all you can say? Quite ig’nant to be honest.
On a lighter note that Naija sun will not even allow the fat to solidify cos it will melt it away.
@blueeyed… body mass index is weight (kg) / your height squared (m2). Calculate yours and use that to extrapolate on other people around you. Overweight >25 and obese > 30.
A lot of people aged 40 and above in naija are already overweight and obese particularly in the cities.
The rate of cancer is increasing, so is diabetes and hypertension, all exacerbated by obesity. I live in the UK and i try and avoide krispykreme because it is unhealthy full of unrefined sugar and oil. So it is out of love that i speak about these negative brands coming to naija. Just last week the UK government launched an anti obesity campaign predicting a severr epidemic by 2030.
I saw a pregnant with severe diabetes…she thought it was a status thing to say she never drank, only soft drinks..her ignorance has put her health and that of her babies in jeopardy.
Let me not get started on alcohol abuse in naija…in fact your comment has spurred me to write an article for this platform.
@BlueEyed, re your question about the UK – actually, they have an obesity problem there too.
And which is why the government’s been pushing to levy a “sugar tax” for the past few years, targeting the sale of drinks, confectionery, baked goods, etc. It’s causing a lot of yawa but the sugar tax takes effect on the price of goods from April this year.
I’m here in the USA day dreaming about our naija doughnuts…
That’s life.
Don’t even know what to say. At least your comment is posted. It is taking a miracle to get something posted here. I hope they can actually lead others to a tab that will have the policy about comments. Just like the the end to end customer experience value for this site is going down for me.
Odabo
9ja doughnuts any day anytime. KR naaaaa.
Krispy Krack – one bite and you are doomed!
puff puff over doughnut for me …and that comment about obesity in Nigeria ..for wia??? what percentage of the population or lagos fa that can afford krispy kreme??? or even like it sef ??? ..side bar Akah why did you wear singlet for a franchise opening you look one kind….
This doughnut ehn, is all shades of over sweetness. I had a bite and couldn’t take in more. But for all those in the category of sweet tooth, they sure have something to feed one. But its a no no for someone like me.