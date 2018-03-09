“Women are kind of brought up to be kind of a second-class citizen” – Caitlyn Jenner on being a Woman

In celebration of International Women’s Day, CNN spoke to a few women who shared their experience being female. Among them was Caitlyn Jenner, who said women are brought up to be a sort of second class citizens.

They are brought up to be emotionally and physically weaker, she said.

I have always been inspired by strong women, like her daughters Kendall and Kylie, she concluded. She said:

My path to womanhood was very different and through that process I feel like I learned a lot about women. Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen. Emotionally weaker. Physically weaker. I’ve always been inspired by strong women. And in particular, both my daughters: Kendall and Kylie.

