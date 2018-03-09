BellaNaija

“Women are kind of brought up to be kind of a second-class citizen” – Caitlyn Jenner on being a Woman

"Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen" - Caitlyn Jenner speaks on being a Woman - BellaNaijaIn celebration of International Women’s Day, CNN spoke to a few women who shared their experience being female. Among them was Caitlyn Jenner, who said women are brought up to be a sort of second class citizens.

They are brought up to be emotionally and physically weaker, she said.

I have always been inspired by strong women, like her daughters Kendall and Kylie, she concluded.  She said:

My path to womanhood was very different and through that process I feel like I learned a lot about women. Women are brought up to kind of be a second-class citizen. Emotionally weaker. Physically weaker. I’ve always been inspired by strong women. And in particular, both my daughters: Kendall and Kylie.

Watch her speak below:

15 Comments on "Women are kind of brought up to be kind of a second-class citizen" – Caitlyn Jenner on being a Woman
  Tessa Doghor March 9, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    You're not a woman
    May you find peace.

    Reply
  Nelly March 9, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Ah… This selfish man??? Long time no see.

    Reply
  Kung Fu Panda March 9, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Now isn't this some ironic male privilege in action.

    Reply
  Jummy March 9, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    LMAO. Madness oh. Someone who's only been a "woman for all of 3 years is talking about what it means to be a woman.

    O di egwu.

    Reply
  ifiii March 9, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    He has been a woman for all of 5 minutes and he knows how we feel? That you've got boobs and take testosterone suppressants doesn't make you a woman.

    Reply
  Thetruth March 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    ….Isn't it strange that CNN can't interview a real women among thousands that have accomplish great feat -NOT the self made one. I'm not buying your transgender publicity..

    Reply
  Las March 9, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Cabrona, por favor!

    Reply
    SoniaPaloma March 9, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Te lo digo eehnn, un cabron de verdad jijijiji

      Love this! 4
  Tsk March 9, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Even this Bellanaija writers need to be flogged. Your writing skills are headache worthy.

    Reply
    *** March 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

      Even ***these*** bellanaija writers

      Love this! 2
  zzzzzzzzzzz March 9, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Just remebered when Snoop Dog said he is a Science project. Don't mean to insult you but you are not a woman

    Reply
  CrazyWorld March 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Na wah for women o. Your sex is so awesome that one person want to join, you still say no. You don't want him to be strong like you people. Selfish people, women!

    Reply
    Diamond March 10, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      I agree with you. Women are really our own enemy

      Love this! 1
  Kina March 11, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Brah no offence but you don't speak for me. I appreciate your struggles. God will give you peace.

    Reply
  • Post a comment

