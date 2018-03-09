BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The ‘Developing Effective Private Education in Nigeria’ Initiative wants to help You Get More Involved in Your Children’s Education

09.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

DEEPEN private education campaignSo, say you are about to select a school for your child, what are the things to look out for? How do you identify what a good school is?  And if you have already selected a good school, how much do you know about your child’s education? How often do you monitor his or her progress to determine if he or she is getting the quality education that you pay so much for? How often do you, as a parent, get in touch with your children’s teachers to find out how they are faring?

These are some of the questions being thrown up by an ongoing campaign by the Developing Effective Private Education in Nigeria (DEEPEN), an initiative of Cambridge. The campaign is aimed at improving the quality of private education in Nigeria by encouraging parents to take more interest in their children’s education through getting involved with other parents to help improve the school’s performance.

DEEPEN has partnered with three radio stations in Lagos State; Bond 92.9 FM, WAZOBIA 95.1 FM and Top Radio 90.9 FM. Topics discussed on the radio show border around issues like identifying what a good school is, security in schools as well as things your child should know at every stage in school. During each of the programmes, you can phone in and discuss these issues or just air your views.

These programmes will continue in the month of March, so tune in to these radio stations and learn more about education. The programmes come up on Bond FM on Wednesdays at 10.05 am; Wazobia FM on Wednesdays at 11.00 am and Top Radio on Wednesdays at 2.00 pm.  

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija