Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu to be Charged to Court over Hidden Assets

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will be charged by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), The Cable reports.

The trial will address his false declaration of assets concerning assets in United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

He reportedly failed to declare the assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Officials with the Ministry of Justice and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are also reportedly expected to travel to the UAE for the forfeiture of eight properties linked to Ekweremadu.

