What We Know About the Arrest of Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu & Wife Beatrice Nwanneka in the UK

The London Metropolitan Police has charged Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu with plot to “smuggle a child to the United Kingdom to harvest organs,” Telegraph UK reports.

Ike Ekweremadu is a member of the People’s Democratic Party and has been a senator representing Enugu West constituency since 2003.

A Met Police statement said: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.”

The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team. Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday, according to Telegraphy UK. The investigation was initiated after detectives were informed about probable modern slavery offences in May 2022, according to the police.

The child is now in safe custody.

More updates from Arise News Correspondent, Adefemi Akinsanya:

Alleged victim is this case is homeless 15 year old boy who was brought to the U.K. by Mr and Mrs Ekweremadu off the streets of Lagos Nigeria. — Adefemi Akinsanya (@femmefemi) June 23, 2022