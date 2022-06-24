Chioma Ude’s LaVida Studios Inks $50m Investment Deal with The Story Lab U.S

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s LaVida Studios has received a $50m production investment as well as a 10-project deal with Dentsu‘s The Story Lab U.S, Variety reports.

The deal is for a 3-year collaboration which will focus on bringing African stories to the global stage, using scripted and unscripted film and TV projects, the report states.

Chioma Ude, managing partner in LaVida Studios, speaking on the deal, said: “We are thrilled to be working together with Dentsu and its The Story Lab team in the U.S. to bring authentic and compelling African stories to the world.”

This deal will also see LaVida Studios service all Africa-based production out of The Story Lab. Also, LaVida and Dentsu will be working with African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), founded by Chioma, on an initiative to recruit and support African writing talents to create original African stories for a global audience.

Geneva Wasserman, Executive VP and Head of Scripted Content at The Story Lab U.S., said: “The combination of LaVida’s partnerships with top Nigerian creators and Dentsu’s global network and presence will serve as a bridge between these top content creators and the global market through this collaboration. We are honoured to bring these stories to the world.”

Mike Ferry, Head of The Story Lab U.S. added, “It is partnerships like this one which really help move the dial when it comes to discovering and elevating emerging talent. I’m so pleased we can be part of amplifying the diverse voices of Africa alongside our friends at LaVida and AFRIFF.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/realchiomaude

