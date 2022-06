After 12 episodes of the first season of Real Housewives of Lagos, the women are back together, this time for a reunion show with Uti Nwachukwu as host.

We get to see Toyin Lawani, Carolyna Hutchings, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, Iyabo Ojo and Laura Ikeji Kanu together again on our screens and we cant wait!

Here’s a glimpse: