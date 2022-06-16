Connect with us

2023: Atiku picks Governor Okowa of Delta State as Running Mate

A New BBC Africa Eye Investigation Reveals How Racist Videos of African Children are Sold on Chinese Social Media

Things You Can Do To Help Victims Of The Owo Catholic Church Attack

#BNWeekInReview: Revisit The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

6222 - This Toll-Free Line Provides Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle "Lionheart" Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio 

Francis Kéré, Issa Rae, Mia Mottley & More Make 2022 TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

New Video: Waje feat. Falz - Vibes

Ndidi Nwuneli's TED Talk on Building a More Equitable & Sustainable Food Ecosystem is a Must Watch!

Do Right Initiative Seeks to Reawaken & Entrench Uprightness in Nigeria | Here's How You Can Join

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 General Elections Atiku Abubakar has named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, ahead of the June 17th deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for aspirants to submit the names of their running mates.

Atiku made this known in a Tweet on Thursday, writing: “I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done.”

