2023: Atiku picks Governor Okowa of Delta State as Running Mate

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 General Elections Atiku Abubakar has named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, ahead of the June 17th deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for aspirants to submit the names of their running mates.

Atiku made this known in a Tweet on Thursday, writing: “I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done.”