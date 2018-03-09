BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

What does Progress mean to you? Join Ireti Doyle, Arese Ugwu & Damola Ladejobi in the #AXAMansardPressforProgess Campaign

09.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

AXA MAnsard

AXA Mansard – a member of the AXA Group, the global leader in insurance and asset management, is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching its #AXAMansardPressforProgress campaign on its various social media platforms. The campaign is intended to engage with people on social media by encouraging them to lend their voices to raise awareness and push global attention towards accelerating and ultimately achieving gender parity.AXA MAnsard

Throughout the month of March, which is also recognized worldwide as Women’s History Month, social media users can be a part of the on-going campaign by simply posting a one-minute video of themselves sharing what ‘progress’ means to them, in line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme: ‘Press for Progress’. The participant whose video has the highest number of likes will win a one-year health insurance package from AXA Mansard HMO. The campaign has already kicked off with videos from notable women such as Nollywood actress Iretiola Doyle, personal finance expert Arese Ugwu, weight loss expert Damola Ladejobi (AskDamz), popular wedding photographer Wani Olatunde and a host of other personalities.AXA MAnsard

Commenting on the campaign, the Program Sponsor of AXA Mansard SheforShield initiative, Yomi Onifade stated that, ‘As a global brand, AXA Mansard is proud to be associated with this movement. We are focused on the well-being of the Nigerian woman and continue to study her nature, her priorities, her struggles and her needs. With this campaign, we seek to better understand her needs in order to be better positioned to meet her aspirations.’

Today more than at any other time in history, there’s a strong call to hasten the achievement of gender equality in our society. International Women’s Day is about pressing forward for unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action. Yomi Onifade concluded that, ‘Everyone is encouraged to be a part of this campaign by joining the conversation. Lending a voice to ‘Press for Progress’ will help us reflect as a society on the roles of women as managers, professionals, teachers and agents of change. It will also bring to light how far we have come and what needs to be done in the overall achievement of gender parity. On behalf of the Board, management and staff of AXA Mansard, we wish the entire womenfolk a happy International Women’s Day celebration.’

For more information follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

You can also calll: 0700-AXAMANSARD

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija