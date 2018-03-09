What does Progress mean to you? Join Ireti Doyle, Arese Ugwu & Damola Ladejobi in the #AXAMansardPressforProgess Campaign

AXA Mansard – a member of the AXA Group, the global leader in insurance and asset management, is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching its #AXAMansardPressforProgress campaign on its various social media platforms. The campaign is intended to engage with people on social media by encouraging them to lend their voices to raise awareness and push global attention towards accelerating and ultimately achieving gender parity.

Throughout the month of March, which is also recognized worldwide as Women’s History Month, social media users can be a part of the on-going campaign by simply posting a one-minute video of themselves sharing what ‘progress’ means to them, in line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme: ‘Press for Progress’. The participant whose video has the highest number of likes will win a one-year health insurance package from AXA Mansard HMO. The campaign has already kicked off with videos from notable women such as Nollywood actress Iretiola Doyle, personal finance expert Arese Ugwu, weight loss expert Damola Ladejobi (AskDamz), popular wedding photographer Wani Olatunde and a host of other personalities.

Commenting on the campaign, the Program Sponsor of AXA Mansard SheforShield initiative, Yomi Onifade stated that, ‘As a global brand, AXA Mansard is proud to be associated with this movement. We are focused on the well-being of the Nigerian woman and continue to study her nature, her priorities, her struggles and her needs. With this campaign, we seek to better understand her needs in order to be better positioned to meet her aspirations.’

Today more than at any other time in history, there’s a strong call to hasten the achievement of gender equality in our society. International Women’s Day is about pressing forward for unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action. Yomi Onifade concluded that, ‘Everyone is encouraged to be a part of this campaign by joining the conversation. Lending a voice to ‘Press for Progress’ will help us reflect as a society on the roles of women as managers, professionals, teachers and agents of change. It will also bring to light how far we have come and what needs to be done in the overall achievement of gender parity. On behalf of the Board, management and staff of AXA Mansard, we wish the entire womenfolk a happy International Women’s Day celebration.’

For more information follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

You can also calll: 0700-AXAMANSARD

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content