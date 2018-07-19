Here’s Why AKA is “thinking of quitting Instagram”

In a bid to get some more peace in his life, South African rapper AKA has said he’s thinking of quitting Instagram. The rapper took to his Twitter account to vent his frustration about Instagram, saying that the App was created for one purpose and ‘that is for you to want things you don’t actually need’.
‘I’m legit thinking of quitting Instagram. The pressure it’s putting on young men and women for material things is scary, and people like me are part of the problem without even knowing it. That thing was created for one purpose, for you to want things you don’t actually need,’ The rapper tweeted.
He further went on to tweet that:
There must be more to life than Instagram.
You go on Instagram, and it legit sucks you in on every level. You scroll and scroll and scroll and click and click and click, your mind completely devouring everything. Every bag, every holiday, every car, every new product that you are told you NEED in order to feel complete.
Is it possible to be addicted to Instagram and still be grateful for what you have? …. I don’t think so.
Why are you so hungry to know what people are thinking or saying about you??… if you can figure that out, control it, and manage it … I think you will find the key to mastering social media.
It is the age of digital and people are consuming information by the milli-second. You have made valid point AKA, but what are you doing to change the narrative to make you stand out? So Instagram sucks and sucks and sucks you, but what are you doing to avoid that? I recall that Youtube video “Look up” once you begin to lay and set rules where you would rather look at the person you are talking too and have a decent conversation, people begin to align with the fact that their fones are not their be all! Meanwhile BN, i can not post comments using my mobile fone and it has been this way for a while, please help!
Instagram can be quite addictive, very true! but instagram isn’t real life , what i mean is a lot of people live for instagram, they fake it for the gram they …they live for the likes and validation they get on instagram. pity a lot of people get consumed by what they see on instagram
No social media account for over 8 years because i had this conversation with myself. Back then it was facebook. And i wondered why i suddenly wanted to go out a lot and plan things …came to the conclusion it was because i wanted a picture to post.
Thankfully i was wise enough to check myself and QUIT while my self esteem was still intact and i wasnt depressed. Not long after God found me.
I dont need front row view to anyones life. i have nothing to prove either. Perhaps some can manage…..MAJORITY CAN NOT. The only way to protect your mind is to protect your EYES and EARS.
PEACE and CONTENTMTENT is on this side.
My 2 cents;
I knew I was done with Instagram when it’s alot of inconsistencies with post and real life. And what about the effort and work that go into those contrived post u see.
Once at a house party, these set of boys walked in and on seeing the beautiful scenery flipped out their phone, arranging wines on table, finding light, positioning things and then pose…..like yeah this is everyday lifestyle.
Smh those are the boyz pages I laugh at when I read gullible thirsty a$$ groupies comments.
He is quite right. He wants live a real life as well.
Agree! One time Eki Ogunbor of BN had a picture on Instagram, and for over 48 hours it had only 2 likes; she then deleted the picture and didn’t post for a while. I also know someone that acted that sand way and deleted her picture too and was sad for weeks; all cause of validation from strangers. Totally ridiculous and senseless behaviour.
Na wa o, you are a real stalker, so te you counted the number of hours and no of likes. Choi.
Welcome onboard Eki. You don’t have to count the number of hours, Instagram shows you how long the picture was posted when you see the picture. Nigerians, anything small thing y’all will be screaming haters or stalkers 😂 Indeed!
He or she is a stalker or you don’t have sense? Don’t you know how Instagram works? 🤔You don’t have to “count” the hours. If I post a picture, it’ll say posted a minute ago, 3 hours ago, a week ago or whatever. You see it on your TL or when you click on the picture or see the picture. You don’t have to “stalk” to see that. It’s displayed clearly. Oshey, my Naija peeps, when people get “called out” they start talking about imaginary stalkers or haters. If that’s really true then it’s pathetic. Dumb people letting social media rule their lives; will never understand. Exactly what AKA is talking about.