Here’s Why AKA is “thinking of quitting Instagram”

In a bid to get some more peace in his life, South African rapper AKA has said he’s thinking of quitting Instagram. The rapper took to his Twitter account to vent his frustration about Instagram, saying that the App was created for one purpose and ‘that is for you to want things you don’t actually need’.

‘I’m legit thinking of quitting Instagram. The pressure it’s putting on young men and women for material things is scary, and people like me are part of the problem without even knowing it. That thing was created for one purpose, for you to want things you don’t actually need,’ The rapper tweeted.

He further went on to tweet that:

There must be more to life than Instagram. You go on Instagram, and it legit sucks you in on every level. You scroll and scroll and scroll and click and click and click, your mind completely devouring everything. Every bag, every holiday, every car, every new product that you are told you NEED in order to feel complete. Is it possible to be addicted to Instagram and still be grateful for what you have? …. I don’t think so. Why are you so hungry to know what people are thinking or saying about you??… if you can figure that out, control it, and manage it … I think you will find the key to mastering social media.

Photo Credit: @akaworldwide