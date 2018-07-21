This Inventor’s Iron Man-Style Jet Suit Goes on Sale for £340,000 | Watch

For a whooping £340,000 , you too can join the Iron Man Gang, Reuters is reporting.

According to the news platform, British inventor Richard Browning has put the Iron Man jet suit on sale in London after flying across the city.

Made of five mini engines mounted on the back and arms, Reuters confirms that the jet suit runs on either diesel or jet fuel.

Inventor Richard Browning flies in his jet suit as it goes on sale in London, proving anyone can be a real-life Iron Man – for £340,000 pic.twitter.com/ETvXzR45gA — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 19, 2018

The suit is now available for sale at a London department store.

Photo Credit: @overtheimpossible