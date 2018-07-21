BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

This Inventor’s Iron Man-Style Jet Suit Goes on Sale for £340,000 | Watch

21.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

For a whooping £340,000 , you too can join the Iron Man GangReuters is reporting.

According to the news platform, British inventor Richard Browning has put the Iron Man jet suit on sale in London after flying across the city.

Made of five mini engines mounted on the back and arms, Reuters confirms that the jet suit runs on either diesel or jet fuel.

The suit is now available for sale at a London department store.

Photo Credit: @overtheimpossible

3 Comments on This Inventor’s Iron Man-Style Jet Suit Goes on Sale for £340,000 | Watch

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija