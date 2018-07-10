BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

From Drugs to Sex…Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina open up about Dealing with Addictions on “Red Table Talk’ | WATCH

10.07.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new show titled Red Table Talk where she, her daughter Willow & her mother Adrienne host guests and hold discussions.

On this particular episode, they are joined by August Alsina and Will Smith‘s youngest sister, Ashley Marie as they openly discuss dealing with addiction.

Jada’s mom Adrienne shares details of her 20-year heroin addiction, and how it affected a young Jada.

Jada opens up about being addicted to sex at a point in her life, August talks about his addiction to Percocet after a terrible fall on stage and how he managed to overcome it and Ashley Marie addresses her addiction to marijuana.

Watch:

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija