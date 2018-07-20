BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Sarkodie Reportedly Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Tracy

20.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

Multiple Ghanaian news platforms are reporting that rapper, Sarkodie has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tracy in a hush hush traditional wedding ceremony.

Early this week Famebugs sparked rumors of an upcoming traditional ceremony when they shared a photo of the  couple’s traditional engagement invitation card.

It appears the reports were right as leaked photos from the traditional marriage ceremony flooded Ghanaian online media platforms yesterday. In the photos, Sarkodie and Tracy are dressed up and one shows the couple possibly exchanging vows.

See photos:

Sarkodie and Tracy already have a 2 year old daughter, Titi together.

Photo Credit: @ghkwaku @famebugs

 

 

3 Comments on Sarkodie Reportedly Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Tracy
  • Khaled brown af July 29, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Good morning and good evening darkodie you marriage is the good thing in life, I really really love

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Khaled brown af July 29, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Good morning and good evening sarkodie.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tosin July 31, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija