Sarkodie Reportedly Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Tracy

Multiple Ghanaian news platforms are reporting that rapper, Sarkodie has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tracy in a hush hush traditional wedding ceremony.

Early this week Famebugs sparked rumors of an upcoming traditional ceremony when they shared a photo of the couple’s traditional engagement invitation card.

It appears the reports were right as leaked photos from the traditional marriage ceremony flooded Ghanaian online media platforms yesterday. In the photos, Sarkodie and Tracy are dressed up and one shows the couple possibly exchanging vows.

See photos:

Sarkodie and Tracy already have a 2 year old daughter, Titi together.

Photo Credit: @ghkwaku @famebugs