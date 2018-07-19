Producers & Songwriters reportedly Submit “500 Records” For Rihanna’s Upcoming Dancehall Album

If fresh reports are anything to go by, pop star Rihanna is set to drop her anticipated Dancehall album. Rihanna revealed in her Vogue interview in May that she and her record label are currently working on a Reggae-centric album.

Well, Rolling Stone just confirmed that the singer and her label Roc Nation have been collecting records currently reaching 500 materials all year round for the 10-track album, according to a producer they spoke to.

“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” the producer who asked to remain anonymoussaid. “They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”

Rolling Stone shared:

For more than a year, Rihanna and her label Roc Nation have been hunting for beats as they work to complete an album devoted to exploring the singer’s Caribbean roots, according to conversations with eight sources close to the project. In addition, two of those sources suggest that the singer is simultaneously at work on another pop-oriented album.

Producers and songwriters on the anticipated album include Dancehall producer behind Drake’s hit song Controlla, Supa Dups. However, Rolling Stone claims Supa Dups is yet to confirm his participation in the project.

Other music makers according to Rolling Stone include; R. City (Rihanna, Beyoncé), Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), Linton “TJ Records” White (Serani, Vybz Kartel), producer-singer Ricky Blaze (Gyptian), Tyshane “Beam” Thompson (Yo Gotti, Lecrae), dancehall singer Kranium and reggae singer Chronixx

The two albums will be Rihanna’s 9th and 10th albums.

Photo Credit: Vogue Magazine