Rihanna is working on a Reggae Album

Popstar Rihanna was on the cover of Vogue’s June 2018 issue looking fly in a gorgeous Dolce&Gabbana dress.
For the cover story, Rihanna discussed with Chioma Nnadi several topics, including that she’s working on a reggae album.
Nnadi casually dropped “With her next record—her ninth—Rihanna is moving the needle on her creative output all over again: She plans to make a reggae album.” Nnadi went on to list a host of influences including producer Supa Dups (who produced her 2016 Drake collab “Too Good”) and Bob Marley.
Read more on the cover story on BellaNaija.
