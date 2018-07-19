Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala & Robert Zoellick join Twitter’s Board of Directors

Former Minister of finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the former president of the World Bank Robert Zoellick have just been announced as the new additions to Twitter’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

According to PR Newswire, Marjorie Scardino will be stepping down from the Board for personal reasons at the end of the year.

Speaking of the new changes, Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter. said:

Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise. We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service. On behalf of the Twitter Board, I want to thank Marjorie for her service on the Twitter Board over the past five years. Marjorie joined the Board in 2013 and has been a strong voice on our board as our Lead Independent Director. Marjorie’s insights and contributions have been invaluable, and all of us at Twitter wish her the best and look forward to her contributions through the end of the year.