Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala & Robert Zoellick join Twitter’s Board of Directors

Former Minister of finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the former president of the World Bank Robert Zoellick have just been announced as the new additions to Twitter’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.
According to PR Newswire, Marjorie Scardino will be stepping down from the Board for personal reasons at the end of the year.
Speaking of the new changes, Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter. said:
Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise. We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service.
On behalf of the Twitter Board, I want to thank Marjorie for her service on the Twitter Board over the past five years. Marjorie joined the Board in 2013 and has been a strong voice on our board as our Lead Independent Director. Marjorie’s insights and contributions have been invaluable, and all of us at Twitter wish her the best and look forward to her contributions through the end of the year.
Okonjo is such a silent achiever, and she no dey make noise.
She’s a living example of the prayer, “Lord, please let my enemies live to see what new heights I will ascend to, while they watch in seething wrath”.
It’s enough to almost make you want to tap into the anointing….. and watch and see, APC will surely be preparing to release another edition of things-Buhari-has-done-which-the-previous-administration-couldn’t as their indirect response to any hint of success emanating from za oza side.
i just love this woman…. #thumbsupma
my hats off to this woman, mehn… she just keeps breaking grounds like kilode?… all with her nappy hair and traditional attire…. go her!!!
I regret not getting an autograph from you when we met at the Airport but at least I told you how much you inspire me!
Congratulations,again.
Shame on all those who were accusing her of corruption under Jonathan’s regime. There’s no way an organization like Twitter would give her this appointment if she was guilty as they would have done serious background check on her. The woman continues to make significant achievements internationally.
Great Woman !!!!!!!!…….an inspiration to intelligent ladies and even men.