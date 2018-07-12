World Cup: FIFA wants Broadcasters to show Fewer Shots of Attractive Women

FIFA’s diversity chief Federico Addiechi has said the organisation will talk with broadcasters and its own TV production team to show fewer shots of attractive women.

ESPN reports that the policy is a result of sexism and harassment being a bigger problem than racism.

About 300 incidents of “sexism on the streets” have so far been reported to FIFA by the Fare network, with about 30 of those being against female broadcasters while they worked.

Addiechi has said FIFA already has spoken with the broadcasters “on a case-by-case basis when some cases arose and they were pretty evident.”

Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images