Serena Williams to play for 24th Grand Slam Title in Wimbledon Final

Serena Williams is set for what could be a record-tying 24 Grand Slam title as she reaches the Wimbledon Final.
Serena set up a showdown with Angelique Kerber on Saturday after defeating Julia Görges in straight sets: 6-2 6-4.
Serena was overjoyed, saying she didn’t think she could recover from her pregnancy so fast.
It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel because I literally didn’t think I’d do this well in my fourth tournament back.
I don’t have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That’s what I’m doing.
This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox, so it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final.
I’m enjoying every moment.
Photo Credit: TPN/Getty Images
Boss lady!
Hope she stayed clean throughout because she is the goat.
Well done Serena! I see her playing into her 40’s and still winning. If i were her, i wouldn’t get upset when WTA officials come asking for urine samples, if na me i go piss for cup give them every week sef, as far as i keep winning,make them dey vex! Wneh you are blessed, you are blessed!
*when