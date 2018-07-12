BellaNaija

Serena Williams to play for 24th Grand Slam Title in Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after beating Julia Georges of Germany in the ladies’ semifinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2018, in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is set for what could be a record-tying 24 Grand Slam title as she reaches the Wimbledon Final.

Serena set up a showdown with Angelique Kerber on Saturday after defeating Julia Görges in straight sets: 6-2 6-4.

Serena was overjoyed, saying she didn’t think she could recover from her pregnancy so fast.

It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel because I literally didn’t think I’d do this well in my fourth tournament back.

I don’t have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That’s what I’m doing.

This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox, so it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final.

I’m enjoying every moment.

4 Comments on Serena Williams to play for 24th Grand Slam Title in Wimbledon Final
  • Anon July 12, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Boss lady!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Aare farmland July 12, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Hope she stayed clean throughout because she is the goat.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • ada July 13, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Well done Serena! I see her playing into her 40’s and still winning. If i were her, i wouldn’t get upset when WTA officials come asking for urine samples, if na me i go piss for cup give them every week sef, as far as i keep winning,make them dey vex! Wneh you are blessed, you are blessed!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • ada July 13, 2018 at 9:24 am

    *when

    Love this! 4 Reply
