ChildNotBride: She’s 15 & Married to a 73-Year Old | Watch her Story

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), marriage before the age of 18 is a fundamental violation of human rights.

One of the biggest pitfalls of child marriage is that it can compromise a girl’s development and also lead to domestic violence.

In a bid to raise awareness about child marriage, UNICEF shared a video on the story of Sonjida who got married at the age of 15. Her husband is 73-years old.

Speaking from a refugee camp in Bangladesh, Sonjida said:

“A month after we got married I didn’t imagine this. Before I got married I didn’t think about marriage. We were poor so that why I had to marry this old man.”

Sojinda who is now pregnant worries about what she will do when her husband dies.

“How will i take care of the baby,” she said.

The husband however, is pretty much happy with his lot, saying:

“There are no disadvantages to me… She has given me all the happiness in the world. She will look after our house, our family and she will take care of me.”

