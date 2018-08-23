Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary ❤

Star actress Funke Akindele and Producer hubby, JJC Skillz are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today.

To mark the special day, the lovebirds took to their social media platforms to share some loved-up photos and the most heartwarming words to each other.

Funke shared:

“It’s by your grace Oh Lord!! Happy wedding anniversary to us darling @jjcskillz Thank you so much for your love,patience,care and support. I pray we live longer together in happiness,good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. My #gbogbobigsboy #myking #ayomi#myblackman finebobo #naonlymedeyrusham”

JJC Skillz shared:

“@funkejenifaakindele Thank you my love for coming to my life and making my house into a home. Our Mummy. My best friend and my padi of life. 2 year flew by so fast. I pray we last through to our old age. Happy anniversary my love. 🙏 Amen”

The couple have also released a full length video of the August 23rd 2016 wedding in the United Kingdom.

See teaser and more photos:

Photo Credit: @funkeakindele