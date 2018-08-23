BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ben Affleck Checks Back into Rehab after Alcohol Addiction Relapse

23.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has checked back into rehab after a major relapse.

According to TMZ, the Batman star arrived a live-in rehabilitation center after estranged-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention at his L.A residence on Wednesday evening.

Ben’s struggle with alcohol addiction has been no secret especially as the producer admitted last year that he had completed medication for his addiction.

E! News reports that the recent relapse comes after his break-up with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. 

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Join the small handful of people who order directly from the USA

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija