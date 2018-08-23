Ben Affleck Checks Back into Rehab after Alcohol Addiction Relapse

Ben Affleck has checked back into rehab after a major relapse.

According to TMZ, the Batman star arrived a live-in rehabilitation center after estranged-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention at his L.A residence on Wednesday evening.

Ben’s struggle with alcohol addiction has been no secret especially as the producer admitted last year that he had completed medication for his addiction.

E! News reports that the recent relapse comes after his break-up with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.