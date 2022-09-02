Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Dreamy Wedding | Check out the Photos

In her “On The JLo” newsletter on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a close-up look at her wedding to husband Ben Affleck.

The couple got married on Saturday, August 20, in front of their closest friends and family in Georgia. The wedding weekend started with a rehearsal dinner and ended with a reception with fireworks.

At the beginning of the newsletter, she talked about “unexpected setbacks” that threatened to ruin her wedding to Ben Affleck.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

Thankfully, everything worked out well, and she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn‘s “True Companion,” which she and Ben Affleck felt was the “perfect wedding love song” when they initially got engaged more than twenty years ago. The song “The Things We’ve Handed Down” was playing as JLo and Ben’s kids from their previous marriages walked down the aisle with them.

Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come. As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however. It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down” — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk. The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did. As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began ‘True Companion,’ a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle.

She also thought back on how long it took her and Affleck to reignite their love.

The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally “settling down” in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment. We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven.

