Metal Music Star Jill Janus commits Suicide after prolonged Battle with Mental Illness

Metal Music star, Jill Janus is dead.

The lead singer of popular metal music group Huntress committed suicide outside Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.

Following her death, the music band released a public announcement via their Facebook handle.

It is with crushed hearts that we announce that Jill Janus—frontwoman for the California heavy metal band Huntress—passed away on Tuesday, August 14. A long-time sufferer of mental illness, she took her own life outside of Portland, Oregon. Janus spoke publicly about these challenges in hopes of guiding others to address and overcome their mental illness. Janus was a truly special creative involved with numerous musical projects including her role as vocalist for female metal/hard rock cover bands TheStarbreakers and Chelsea Girls. In addition, Janus was co-composer and creator of an upcoming rock opera with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Angus Clark and had a decade-long career as NYC DJ Penelope Tuesdae. Her musical career began in childhood. Beyond her accomplishments in the music world and her advocacy for mental health issues, she was a beautiful person passionate about her family, animal rescue and the world of natural medicine. She will be missed more than she could have ever known. If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.

The 43 year old songstress had on occasions mentioned that she also struggled with suicidal thoughts.

In 2015, Jill was also diagnosed with Cancer of the uterus. She would be remembered for her numerous musical projects involving young girls and people suffering mental illness.

Photo Credit: @jjhuntress