Mom Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Autistic Daughter by Throwing her into a River

Shakayla “Kayla” Denson has been charged with first-degree murder after eye witnesses claim she threw her 4-year-old daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels into a river.

According to a Tampa Police Department press release, Denson had stolen a grey car with which she drove herself and her daughter to the Hillsborough river on Thursday.

#BREAKING | Mother Who Tossed Child in River Charged with Murder pic.twitter.com/PkkBaVZfu1 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 3, 2018

Upon entering the river, she threw Je’Hyrah in and walked away. The report adds that the little girl was discovered unconscious about 75 feet offshore. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained, the 26-year old mother had opened a GoFundMe page for Je’Hyrah, stating that she was diagnosed with Autism and she needed money to prepare for Je’Hyrah’s future.

“My daughter was recently diagnose with autism spectrum, my goal is to start saving for therapy equipment, and also for je’hyrah’s future. I’ve also gathered interest in reaching out to others living with autism, and would enjoy providing strategies and resources I’ve learn to help them get threw the day. Thanks and i appreciate it,” the suspect had written.

Photo Credit: GoFundMe – Life With He’Hyrah –