PVCitizen: What’s your Excuse for not Registering?

The 2019 elections are now 188 days away, and INEC has said the registration process will end August 17, just 7 days away!
Time is running, fast!
It’s important that we ready ourselves for our future, and the only way to do this is by getting that small card called the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).
It really isn’t that difficult. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country.
Take just one day off work and arrive at your centre by 5:30 AM.
Maybe you’re looking at it like that’s too early. But it really isn’t. You can go to the one nearest to your house. Wake up 5 AM and take a quick shower. No need to make-up or anything, just throw that shirt and shorts on.
If you can’t take time off work, that’s perfectly fine; starting August 1, you can register on weekends!
Have a valid ID card with you and that’s really all.
If you’re not sure if you’ve registered in 2011 or 2015, no worries, you can check INEC’s database with only your date of birth and your name.
And if you registered in a state or local government different from where you currently stay, you can learn how to transfer your registration.
Also important is that you do not sell your votes. It’s too important a thing to sell. It’s priceless! It’s literally your future.
This PVC thing is just a fraud. I stay in lifecamp Abuja, I moved there 2 years ago from another area in Abuja. I made the monumental mistake of requesting for a change of polling station, and there d nonsense started.
I thought it was a matter of changing things by computer, instead, i was told to fill forms and wait in line for a
brand new PVC. I was told they would send me a text to come and collect, story!
After my fifth visit there 4 months later (I had been going every month)I was told by the rude and very indifferent inec official to ‘take it easy’, that I was not the only one. That in fact I should try and rest, as they had not even gotten round to those who applied this year 2018. Dat they were still doing those of last year 2017, so me dat applied in February 2018, should pls go and rest.
Yet daily, this same Inec would be announcing that people do not want to come for their PVC bla bla that they have million billion uncollected pvcs in stock, very annoying
I live in Isolo and was directed to 3 different polling stations. Only to be told at the last one to go to Oshodi. So on that day, i ll trek from Isolo to Oshodi to vote? Issalie.