Osinbajo decries Lack of Sermons Against Corruption from Preachers

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has decried what he said is the rarity of sermons condemning corruption by preachers in the country, Premium Times is reporting.

Osinbajo made this known at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria holding in Enugu.

Very rarely do you hear our preachers talk about corruption from their pulpits. If a nation is not righteous nothing will help it.

Our problem in this country is not ethnicity or religion; it is not about Christians or Muslims. Our problems are the same wherever you go in this country.

The story of our country is about good and evil. It is about those that have left us in this condition by stealing our common resources.

Do not let anyone deceive you.

You should understand that our country can be delivered by people like you.

All of the great nations of the world were transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is not a gospel that tickles people’s imaginations or dwells on prosperity.

It is not a gospel that fits your fancy. It is a gospel that teaches that righteousness exalts a nation.