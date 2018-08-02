Watch BBC Africa Eye’s documentary on abuse of patients in Nairobi’s ‘healing centers’

In a documentary tagged ‘Rehab Nightmare: Drugs, Chains and Canes,’ BBC Africa Eye goes undercover into a neighborhood in Nairobi, Kenya.

The documentary investigates rehab centers who offer treatment to people suffering from addiction or mental health problems.

BBC Africa Eye discovered during the cause of the investigation that some of the supposed healing centers actually abuse and beat their patients.

They also witnessed cases where these healing centers abduct people from the streets and forcefully commit them to their center. This is done without permission or even proof that the ‘patient’ is mentally unstable or even addicted to drugs.

Watch the full documentary narrated by Jamal Osman below: