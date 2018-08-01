TheTotalShutdown: South African Women are marching against Gender-Based Violence

Women in South Africa today marched against gender-based violence, CNN Africa reports.

In honor of South Africa’s women’s month, hundreds of women have decided to celebrate the occasion by raising awareness about violence against women and children. The march tagged #TotalShutdown calls on men to stop the abuse of women and children.

Gender-based violence does not discriminate. Any person of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender can be a victim or perpetrator of #GBV #TotalShutDown pic.twitter.com/462B1v9Qfk — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 1, 2018

Violence against women and children has always been a worrying topic in South Africa and according to a report by Africa Check, the global figure for femicide in 2015 was 2.4 per 100,000 women. This number is four times higher at 9.6 per 100,000 women in South Africa.

Protestors are at Curries Fountain in Durban ahead of the #TotalShutdown march against gender-based violence. It’s one of four in KZN, with similar demonstrations being held around the country. pic.twitter.com/4znEkcaGIb — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) August 1, 2018

The march, organized by WomenProtestSA, encouraged women to take to the streets under the rallying cry: “My body, not your crime scene.”

Men were encouraged to support the movement by boycotting economic activities, donating to #TotalShutdown’s cause and also by helping women and other gender non-conforming people with their work and domestic duties.

The #TotalShutdown marches are expected to take place in eight provinces as well as in other African countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia.

CNN Africa reports that the women in South Africa plan to march to South Africa’s parliament, Supreme Court of Appeal and other provincial and regional structures where a memorandum of demands would be handed over to the government.

Photo Credit: @WomenProtestSA