Steve Harvey announced as Host of Miss Universe 2018 Pageant to hold in Thailand

01.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

Miss Universe is set to hold its 2018 edition in Thailand and Steve Harvey has once again been announced as the host for the pageant for the fourth time in a row.

The three-hour pageant which would take place on the stage of Bangkok, Thailand will hold on December 16. It will air in more than 190 countries and be seen by more than half a billion people.

Are you looking forward to the pageant?

Photo Credit: Getty Images

  • Tutu August 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I absolutely love Steve Harvey! Hands down one of the best in the game. Been binge watching his clips on YouTube.

  • Joy E. Ojo August 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Again !! Is he the only one in the states that can host such? Give room for others to learn and grow biko.

    • Ec August 2, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      No space for learning. These networks want you o be bankable. People will tune in to see if Steve makes another mistake.

