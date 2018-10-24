BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall host Tinie Tempah, Lemar, Ozwald Boateng ahead of Gambia, Ghana & Nigeria Trip

24.10.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The Prince Of Wales and the Duchess Of Cornwall hosted artists of Gambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian descent to a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018, in London, England.

In attendance were musician Tinie Tempah, musician Lethal Bizzle, Founder of Miss Nigeria UK Ganyiat Adeshola Olufunke Alli, YouTube star Chidera Eggerue, designer Ozwald Boateng, Editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful, singer and songwriter Lemar and more.

There were also models wearing designs from Lagos Fashion Week.

See photos below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talking with musician Tinie Tempah at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales talking with musician Lethal Bizzle at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is presented with an ornate fan at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales talking with YouTube star Chidera Eggerue (r) at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talking with designer Ozwald Boateng at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talking with Editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales enjoys a joke with a models wearing designs from Lagos Fashion Week at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales talking with singer and songwriter Lemar (r) at a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija