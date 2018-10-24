The Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall host Tinie Tempah, Lemar, Ozwald Boateng ahead of Gambia, Ghana & Nigeria Trip

The Prince Of Wales and the Duchess Of Cornwall hosted artists of Gambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian descent to a reception to mark their upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria at St James Palace on October 24, 2018, in London, England.

In attendance were musician Tinie Tempah, musician Lethal Bizzle, Founder of Miss Nigeria UK Ganyiat Adeshola Olufunke Alli, YouTube star Chidera Eggerue, designer Ozwald Boateng, Editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful, singer and songwriter Lemar and more.

There were also models wearing designs from Lagos Fashion Week.

See photos below.

