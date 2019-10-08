Blaqbonez talks Vector vs M.I, The Headies, Chocolate City deal & Battle Rap on Accelerate TV’s “The Whole Truth” | WATCH

This is the first episode of Accelerate TV‘s pop culture-based video podcast tagged “The Whole Truth“, where guests discuss matters concerning their endeavours.

On this episode, Blaqbonez talks rap in Nigeria, not being nominated for a The Headies, Vector vs M.I beef and Chocolate City deal.

If you claim to be the Best Rapper in Africa then you must be ready to defend the title against any opposition, and that is exactly what Blaqbonez is setting straight.

