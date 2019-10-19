BNMovieFeature: Kenneth Okonkwo, Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwosu, Bob-Manuel in “Living in Bondage” | Watch

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hause movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Today’s movie is titled “Living in Bondage” and it’s directed by Chris Obi Rapu and produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor.

The movie stars Kenneth Okonkwo, Nnnenna Nwabueze, Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwaneto, Ngozi Nwosu, Bob-Manuel and many others.

A sequel for this classic – Living In Bondage: Breaking Free – is set for cinema release November 8, 2019.

Enjoy.