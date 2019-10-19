BBNaija’s Khafi is Excited to see her Grandma Again

Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” housemate, Khafi Kareem went back to her roots as she visited her grandmother in Ekiti state. Khafi who is a travel vlogger and an indigene of Ekiti state, shared a photo with her grandmum during her recent trip on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’ve been having an amazing time in Ekiti and can’t wait to share the photos and vlog with you guys!! But no trip would be complete without seeing my most phenomenal woman, my grandma”

Photo Credit: @acupofkhaffi