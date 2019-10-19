Connect with us

D'Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

#StarboyFest was too LIT! Take a Look at the Highlights

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

First Photos from the #Headies2019: It Was Glam, Glam & More Glam from your FAVE Celebrities

And the Winner of #Headies2019 Next Rated Award is.......Rema!

And the #Headies2019 WINNERS Are Teni, Rema, Falz, Burna Boy, Zlatan... | See Full List

They Came, Saw & Peppered Us! Here’s How Your #BBNaija 2019 Faves Slayed at #Headies2019

New Music: Dapiano feat. Wande Coal - Sanwo-Olu

New Music: Ycee - Dakun

New Music: Krept & Konan feat. Wizkid - G Love

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

It's official!! D'banj & wife Lineo have welcomed a baby.

The delighted father took to his instagram page to share a video of him observing daddy duties with his bundle of joy on the streets of Beverly Hills, California.

Announcing the news in a subtle way, he wrote: "Back On My Daddy Duties.🙏🙏🙏 #AbleGod #EveryThingIsOk".

D'Banj revealed in August that he and Lineo are expecting a baby and last month, multiple platforms reported that they had welcomed a baby boy.

See the video below

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

