D’Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

It’s official!! D’banj & wife Lineo have welcomed a baby.

The delighted father took to his instagram page to share a video of him observing daddy duties with his bundle of joy on the streets of Beverly Hills, California.

Announcing the news in a subtle way, he wrote: “Back On My Daddy Duties.🙏🙏🙏 #AbleGod #EveryThingIsOk”.

D’Banj revealed in August that he and Lineo are expecting a baby and last month, multiple platforms reported that they had welcomed a baby boy.

See the video below