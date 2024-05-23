Connect with us

Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at #TikTokShortFilm Competition in the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Genoveva Umeh's TEDxLagos Talk on Perseverance & Taking Chances will Inspire You! | Watch 

Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom 'Made in Senegal' Handbag to Chloe Bailey's Coachella Set

Caleb Azumah Nelson Clinches Dylan Thomas Prize with "Small Worlds"

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele & Jade Osiberu Make Hollywood Reporter's Powerful Women in Film List

Tobi Amusan Makes History as World's Fastest Woman in 100m Hurdles!

"She Looks Like Me and I Can Be That" Meghan Markle Gets Real about Representation at "Women in Leadership" Event

Make Her Cyber Dream Come True: Cybersafe Foundation's Vision for Women in Security

"I'm My Own Artist. I'm Tyla" – Tyla On the Cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-born British filmmaker Onyi Moss has won the Best Script Award at the International Short Film Competition (#TikTokShortFilm) for her short film “With Deepest Regrets” during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

With Deepest Regret” tells the story of a young author who chooses to write a book. Lacking inspiration, she stumbles upon a letter addressed to a young woman during a walk, which gives her new inspiration.

The TikTokShortFilm competition celebrates the incredible impact and creativity of its global community of one billion users. Over 70k videos across 55 countries were submitted in the competition. This win is gratifying for Onyi, who was rejected from film school two years ago. “This is my third time entering the TikTokShortFilm competition,” she shared, “and I’m so glad I never gave up.”

Onyi, a Manchester-based photographer and songwriter, has turned her passion for art into a thriving career, winning several prestigious awards and collaborating with world-famous brands.

On her Instagram page, she acknowledged her husband’s unwavering support, her agency’s belief, and the encouragement of her online audience: “WE DID IT!!!,” she says.

Catch “With Deepest Regrets” on the big screen from May 24th to 26th in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Rennes, and Toulouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onyi Moss (@mossonyi)

 

