Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at #TikTokShortFilm Competition in the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Nigerian-born British filmmaker Onyi Moss has won the Best Script Award at the International Short Film Competition (#TikTokShortFilm) for her short film “With Deepest Regrets” during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

“With Deepest Regret” tells the story of a young author who chooses to write a book. Lacking inspiration, she stumbles upon a letter addressed to a young woman during a walk, which gives her new inspiration.

The TikTokShortFilm competition celebrates the incredible impact and creativity of its global community of one billion users. Over 70k videos across 55 countries were submitted in the competition. This win is gratifying for Onyi, who was rejected from film school two years ago. “This is my third time entering the TikTokShortFilm competition,” she shared, “and I’m so glad I never gave up.”

Onyi, a Manchester-based photographer and songwriter, has turned her passion for art into a thriving career, winning several prestigious awards and collaborating with world-famous brands.

On her Instagram page, she acknowledged her husband’s unwavering support, her agency’s belief, and the encouragement of her online audience: “WE DID IT!!!,” she says.

Catch “With Deepest Regrets” on the big screen from May 24th to 26th in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Rennes, and Toulouse.