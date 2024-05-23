Genoveva Umeh’s TEDxLagos Talk on Perseverance & Taking Chances will Inspire You! | Watch 

In a TEDxLagos Women talk, Nigerian-British actor and entrepreneur Genoveva Umeh shared her inspiring story. Genoveva’s love for acting began as a teenager, fueled by her fascination with the British TV character “Little Miss Jocelyn.” Despite financial hurdles, she funded her drama school studies through part-time jobs, demonstrating ownership of her dream. Her talk also highlighted the importance of cultural identity and community in shaping her path, while acknowledging her academic struggles and the pivotal choice to pursue Nollywood opportunities.

Genoveva Umeh is popularly known for roles like Timeyin in Netflix’s “Blood Sisters” (2022) and Anna in Amazon Studios’ Original film “Breath Of Life” (2023) which earned her a Best Actress Award in the recent Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award. In December 2023, she made her cinema debut in theatres as Testimony in the blockbuster “A Tribe Called Judah.” Her other notable acting credits include Netflix’s “Far From Home,” Showmax’s “Crime and Justice Lagos,” and MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 released in 2023.

Genoveva’s message is one of perseverance and seizing opportunities. She openly discusses facing setbacks and self-doubt but emphasises the importance of taking risks. Sharing her experiences navigating auditions and unexpected career turns, she inspires others to embrace their moments and chase their dreams with courage and conviction.

Watch her talk here: