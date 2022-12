In this exclusive interview, BellaNaija’s Dami sits down with Genovevah Umeh (who plays Zina), Tomi Ojo (who plays Rahila), and Elma Mbadiwe (who plays Carmen) to discuss their different roles in this much-talked-about miniseries, how they brought the characters to life, lessons they learned, favorite scenes, and their favorite moments on set.

Watch: