Connect with us

News

Lupita Nyong'o Goes IG Official with Boyfriend Selema Masekela

Events News Promotions

SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Events News Promotions

The Balvenie meets Nollywood to celebrate Exceptional Craftsmanship

Events Music News Promotions

Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with 'Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos'

News

Asisat Oshoala receives Pichichi award for the 2021-22 Spain Primera Division Women League Top Scorer 👏👏

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrities adorned in Hollantex prints to the Palava Movie Premiere | Here's how they looked

News Promotions

A Family's happy Nutri-milk moments shown in a creative video

Events News Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its 'Don’t Drink & Drive' Campaign

News

Inside the BOSEKO Event & the Dayo Adebayo Photo Exhibition as they Tell Authentic Stories of Lagos

Events News

'The Story of Aina on Iddo Island' is a Special storybook by LASRAB on the History of Lagos

News

Lupita Nyong’o Goes IG Official with Boyfriend Selema Masekela

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Friday, Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o announced her romance with TV host and designer Selema Masekela, sharing a video of them snapping back and forth while changing into different outfits with Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” playing on the background.

“We just click! @selema” Lupita wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #thisismylove #nuffsaid.

Selema also shared the video, writing: “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. #outkickedthecoverage.”

A little social media digging took us back over 6 years ago when Selema asked his followers for an opening line as he was seated behind Lupita in a flight. The rest is history. “#nuffsaid” 😁

Congratulations to the couple!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selema Masekela (@selema)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php