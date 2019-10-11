Connect with us

BN TV Living

Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh addresses Misconceptions about Igbo Women in New Vlog | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 3 (Tales of Woes) of “The Sojjis” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 17 of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

3 Women's Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE's Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer

BN TV

Episode 4 (Cupid) for Ndani TV’s “Phases” is Here | WATCH on BN

BN TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi speaks on the Impact of #SexForGrades Documentary | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Here! Watch First Episode 

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jordyn Woods Opens up on Moment that Changed her Life in New YouTube Video | Watch

BN TV Music

BlackMagic Talks About his Music Hiatus on Ndani TV's "The Mix"

BN TV

Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The usual way to prepare your plantain is either by frying or boiling it but Telande World has shown us a different and better way to prepare this popular staple by turning it into a yummy and spicy cupcake.

Ingredients:

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp grains of paradise

1 tsp cloves

5 African orchid nutmeg

1 tsp chilli flakes

5 ripe plantains, chopped

1 spring onion, chopped

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp mixed sesame seeds

Watch the tutorial below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php