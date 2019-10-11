Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

The usual way to prepare your plantain is either by frying or boiling it but Telande World has shown us a different and better way to prepare this popular staple by turning it into a yummy and spicy cupcake.

Ingredients:

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp grains of paradise

1 tsp cloves

5 African orchid nutmeg

1 tsp chilli flakes

5 ripe plantains, chopped

1 spring onion, chopped

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp mixed sesame seeds

Watch the tutorial below: