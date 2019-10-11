BN TV
Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch
The usual way to prepare your plantain is either by frying or boiling it but Telande World has shown us a different and better way to prepare this popular staple by turning it into a yummy and spicy cupcake.
Ingredients:
1 tsp fennel seeds
1 tsp grains of paradise
1 tsp cloves
5 African orchid nutmeg
1 tsp chilli flakes
5 ripe plantains, chopped
1 spring onion, chopped
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp coconut oil
2 tbsp mixed sesame seeds
Watch the tutorial below: