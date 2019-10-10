Features
World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?
Even our parents now, who are typically cagey with things like this, have begun sharing broadcast messages on WhatsApp about mental health. You know that with such development, the matter’s gotten to a head.
We’re slowly but steadily stripping the stigma attached to mental health. You could share on social media that you’re depressed, bipolar, schizophrenic, and what you’d get would be support, never shame. You’ll see everywhere that you should go get help, get therapy, talk to someone. But where exactly are you supposed to get help from?
You could talk to your friends, sure. But they aren’t equipped with the expertise necessary to deal with whatever’s going on. They may offer kind words, tell you that in a few years you’ll look back at today in disbelief. But you’ll still end up feeling the way you do.
That’s why, culling some information put out there by the Mentally Aware Nigeria team, and scrubbing through Nigerian internet, we’ve collated a list of places where you could get help across Nigeria.
It would be of immense help if you could also share a few in the comment section, if you know any, and help out someone in dire need.
Here are a few places across Nigeria where mental health is treated.
NEEM Foundation
Location: No 2 Kwa Falls Street, off Agulu Lake Street, off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja
Contact: [email protected]
Federal Medical Centre, Jabi
Location: Federal Staff Hospital, Jabi, Abuja
Contact: 0814 098 3102
The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital at Yaba
Location: Yaba Bus Stop, 8 Harvey Rd, Yaba, Lagos
Military Hospital, Yaba
Location: Military Hospital, Igbobi 100001, Lagos
LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital), Idi-Araba
Location: Ishaga Rd, Idi-Araba, Lagos
LASUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital), Ikeja
Location: 1 – 5, Oba Akinjobi, Road, Ikej
General Hospital, Gbagada
Location: 1 Hospital Road, Gbagada, Lagos
General Hospital, Lagos Island
Location: Broad St, Lagos Island, Lagos
The Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta
Location: Aro, Abeokuta
Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Centre, Kwara
Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin
Location: Idumwuowina Rd, Urora Rd, Benin City
Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar
Location: Calabar Road, Calabar
Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu
Location: Chime Ave, New Haven, Enugu
Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna
Location: Barnawa Market Rd, Kakuri, Kaduna
Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri
Location: 1322, Baga Road, Maiduguri, Borno State.
Kalunta Memorial Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Abia
Location: Hospital Road, Aba, Abia State
State Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Awka, Anambra
Location: Along, Old Onitsha-Enugu Rd, Nawfia
Psychiatric Hospital, Eket, Akwa Ibom
Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Kware, Sokoto
Location: Kware, Sokoto
Kano State Psychiatric Hospital, Kano
Anti Narcotics Revolutionary Chaplaincy
Location: Elder Sunny Estate, Abuja Municipal, Abuja
Contact: 0809 816 5111
Tranquil and Quest
Location: 15 Isaac Aloko Street, Igbo-Effon, Lekki
Contact: 0706 928 3293
Guiding Light Foundation
Location: 10 Pipeline, Satellite Village, Oyigbo, Rivers State.
Contact: 0809 213 4923. Facebook – @guidinglightmovements
Synapse Services
Location: 10, Inuwa Wada Crescent Off T.O.S Benson Street Opposite LEA Primary School, Off Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Utako, Abuja
Contact: 0815 288 2329
Dunder
October 1, 2019 at 9:34 pm
This will save lives and make many more better. Thank you.