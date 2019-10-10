World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

Connect with us

Even our parents now, who are typically cagey with things like this, have begun sharing broadcast messages on WhatsApp about mental health. You know that with such development, the matter’s gotten to a head.

We’re slowly but steadily stripping the stigma attached to mental health. You could share on social media that you’re depressed, bipolar, schizophrenic, and what you’d get would be support, never shame. You’ll see everywhere that you should go get help, get therapy, talk to someone. But where exactly are you supposed to get help from?

You could talk to your friends, sure. But they aren’t equipped with the expertise necessary to deal with whatever’s going on. They may offer kind words, tell you that in a few years you’ll look back at today in disbelief. But you’ll still end up feeling the way you do.

That’s why, culling some information put out there by the Mentally Aware Nigeria team, and scrubbing through Nigerian internet, we’ve collated a list of places where you could get help across Nigeria.

It would be of immense help if you could also share a few in the comment section, if you know any, and help out someone in dire need.

Here are a few places across Nigeria where mental health is treated.

NEEM Foundation
Location: No 2 Kwa Falls Street, off Agulu Lake Street, off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja
Contact: [email protected]

Federal Medical Centre, Jabi
Location: Federal Staff Hospital, Jabi, Abuja
Contact: 0814 098 3102

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital at Yaba
Location: Yaba Bus Stop, 8 Harvey Rd, Yaba, Lagos

Military Hospital, Yaba
Location: Military Hospital, Igbobi 100001, Lagos

LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital), Idi-Araba
Location: Ishaga Rd, Idi-Araba, Lagos

LASUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital), Ikeja
Location: 1 – 5, Oba Akinjobi, Road, Ikej

General Hospital, Gbagada
Location: 1 Hospital Road, Gbagada, Lagos

General Hospital, Lagos Island
Location: Broad St, Lagos Island, Lagos

The Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta
Location: Aro, Abeokuta

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Centre, Kwara

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin
Location: Idumwuowina Rd, Urora Rd, Benin City

Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar
Location: Calabar Road, Calabar

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu
Location: Chime Ave, New Haven, Enugu

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna
Location: Barnawa Market Rd, Kakuri, Kaduna

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri
Location: 1322, Baga Road, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Kalunta Memorial Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Abia
Location: Hospital Road, Aba, Abia State

State Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Awka, Anambra
Location: Along, Old Onitsha-Enugu Rd, Nawfia

Psychiatric Hospital, Eket, Akwa Ibom

Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Kware, Sokoto
Location: Kware, Sokoto

Kano State Psychiatric Hospital, Kano

Anti Narcotics Revolutionary Chaplaincy
Location: Elder Sunny Estate, Abuja Municipal, Abuja
Contact: 0809 816 5111

Tranquil and Quest
Location: 15 Isaac Aloko Street, Igbo-Effon, Lekki
Contact: 0706 928 3293

Guiding Light Foundation
Location: 10 Pipeline, Satellite Village, Oyigbo, Rivers State.
Contact: 0809 213 4923. Facebook – @guidinglightmovements

Synapse Services
Location: 10, Inuwa Wada Crescent Off T.O.S Benson Street Opposite LEA Primary School, Off Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Utako, Abuja
Contact: 0815 288 2329

1 Comment

  1. Dunder

    October 1, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    This will save lives and make many more better. Thank you.

    Reply

