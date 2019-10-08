Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye’s #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities

Connect with us

Earlier on Monday, BBC Africa Eye released parts of a documentary targeted at lecturers in some West African universities, who specialize in harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks.

In the hour-long video, female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at various institutions in Nigeria and Ghana, while wearing secret cameras.

Watch the video below:

