Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye’s #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities
Earlier on Monday, BBC Africa Eye released parts of a documentary targeted at lecturers in some West African universities, who specialize in harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks.
In the hour-long video, female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at various institutions in Nigeria and Ghana, while wearing secret cameras.
Watch the video below: