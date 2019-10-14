Watch the Official Trailer for MTV Shuga Naija 4 (It’s Your Choice)

Are you ready for an exciting new season of your favourite drama? MTV Shuga Naija 4 premieres on MTV Base on the 23rd of October 2019 at 21:30.

“Sometimes it’s a struggle to get to where you’re going…It’s your choice where the journey takes you”.

Tope Oshin is the director behind the highly anticipated fourth season. The cast of the show was revealed a few months ago and there are some old faces as well as new faces – Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Chinaza Akubueze, Sharon Jatto, Omowunmi Dada, and Adebukola Oladipupo.

Watch the video below